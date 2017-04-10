Veiling the Holy in Our Homes

Iraputo has a great article today on why when and how we cover the Holy in the church.I recently returned from a visit to St Rita Church in Alexandria VA for the confirmation of my niece.The excellent, no nonsense young parish priest there, suggested we cover up Holy objects at home too. To deprive our senses, and make them yearn for the stimulus, thereby sharpening them. This discipline of the senses will reflect on our soul no doubt.So, I found some suitable cloth and covered up. I feel this lent has been looooooooong, lets do more fervent penance in its last week for the conversion of the Holy Father, and for the intentions of Russia.Here are pictures that show how I veiled sacred objects in my home:Or here: