Gay Church: "You Speak, We Will Crush You”

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's sexual advances and activity have been reported by “numerous seminarians and priests", Richard Sipe, 85, wrote already in summer 2016 in a dossier published on his websiteSipe is a former priest married to a former nun. He worked and wrote as psychotherapist and has been a witness in 57 lawsuits against Catholic clergy.In his dossier, Sipe mentioned that in a settlement between McCarrick and a priest sexual activity with three priests is described.Sipe explains, that priests don’t speak about a homosexual active superior because they are “threatened with the loss of everything – employment, status, etc.”,“If they were a partner in the [homo]sexual activity and ‘come out’, they become a pariah and are labelled as traitors.”Sipe quotes one priest in the McCarrick framework who was told by McCarrick's liberal chancery office, “If you speak with the press we will crush you.”