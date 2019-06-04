Martyr Cardinal: Persecution, Not Prosecution – Free E-Book (Download)

The Australian National Civic Council published the free e-book “The Cardinal Pell Trials: What You Need to Know” in May 2019.
It is designed to assist the public ahead of Cardinal Pell’s appeal on June 5–6.
The author, Peter Westmore, attended both Pell trials hearing the evidence twice, and therefore questions Pell’s conviction.
He points to the lack of serious evidence, contrary evidence from the witnesses brought by the prosecution, and the public media trial that made the process a persecution, not a prosecution.
The e-book can be downloaded here.
