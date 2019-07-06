VaticanNews.va Extols Mariage Between «Christian» and Muslim

The love of Simona, a Roman “Christian”, and Mustapha, a Lebanese Muslim, goes “beyond any religious or cultural affiliation,” VaticanNews.va (June 26) professed.The article is a shallow love-story by Antonella Palermo who stresses that Simona and Mustapha had “faith in the one God.” They got married in church "with different rites."Mustapha's Muslim parents were “free” from the beginning. So, when at a Muslim funeral in Libanon, Simona spontaneously took out her Rosary and began to pray, this has remained for Mustapha’s Muslim grandmother a “happy memory.”But Simonas family was “afraid of Muslims.” In the words of VaticanNews.va, “They were prisoners of stigmas handed down from generation to generation.”Simona stresses that Mustapha “was more Catholic than I am!”. He attended for years an Ignatian group and accompanies Simona to Mass. [Does Pope Francis still forbid Muslims to receive Communion?]