Francis‘ Amazon Chief Ideologists Reveals Hatred for Celibacy, Priesthood

A „holistic ecology,” a „prophetic Church in Amazonia,” „intercultural liturgy,” „evangelization in the cities,” and the “ecumenical and inter-religious dialogue” will be the themes of the Amazon Synod, according to Bishop Erwin Kräutler, 80.
Named by John Paul II, Kräutler was until 2015 Bishop of Xingu, Brazil. He has been allowed to propagate his anti-Catholic stances for decades. Francis made him the chef ideologue for the Amazon Synod.
The Austria-born Kräutler explained to the German Bishops’ news agency KNA that Brazil-born Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has “no clue” about Amazonia.
For Kräutler celibacy is a “scandal” and “against the explicit will of the Lord,” because according to him it is the reason why 90% of the parishes in Amazonia have only four “eucharists” a year. However, Protestant sects are booming in the Amazon because people like Kräutler have turned the Church into a boring political party.
The fact that Christ called men to be priests is for Kräutler a “sinister discrimination” of women.
Presently, Kräutler is in Rome in order to prepare the Amazon Synod.
Picture: © Holger Motzkau, CC BY-SA, #newsHajxeayiie
Clicks31
- Report
Social networks