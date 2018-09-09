Clicks183
Francis Received Pro-Gay Wuerl and Cupich, Ignored DiNardo
The president of the US bishops Cardinal Daniel DiNardo requested a papal audience to discuss the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick but received no answer, EWTN journalist Anna Mitchell wrote on Twitter (September 7).
Mitchell said that the request was received by the Papal Household on August 20. According to Rocco Palmo, DiNardo even asked for an audience as early as July but received no answer.
Instead, Pope Francis received the two pro-gay Cardinals Donald Wurl from Washington on September 6 and Blase Cupich from Chicago. Both are implicated into the McCarrick scandal by the testimony of whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Viganò.
Francis has a history of ignoring the cardinals who are supposed to be his closest collaborators. In order to meet Francis, the former Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, 86, needed to attend a Wednesday General Audience where Francis could not avoid him.
Picture: Daniel DiNardo, © M&R Glasgow, CC BY-ND, #newsSjuutsbpqx
