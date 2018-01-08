Language
Cardinal Burke Criticises Benedict XVI’s Resignation

“It was not a good thing for the Church to lose its universal shepherd”, Cardinal Raymond Burke has commented on the resignation of Benedict XVI, “There is a certain feeling among many Catholics that their father abandoned them.”

Talking to the Macau newspaper O Clarim (December 15) Burke expressed his hopes that papal resignations will not become a common practice.

The cardinal concedes that at the time of his resignation Pope Benedict had reached a certain age, “but certainly he was in full possession of his faculties.”

He is not convinced by the argument that Benedict was no longer able to travel or bear many audiences, “Who says that the pope has to travel or that he has to receive so many people? I think it is necessary to re-examine the substance of the Petrine office.”

Picture: Raymond Burke, © John Briody, CC BY-ND
Catholicism101
Absolutely correct Rafal! It appears the good Cardinal is beginning to see there is something not quite copacetic with the entire abdication of Benedict and the 'so called' conclave set up by the enemies of the Church of Christ. The real crux of the matter is now, what can be done about it?
Like
More
Rafał_Ovile
Your Eminence, if you or me would have prayed daily for Pope BXVI from day one, i.e. organized universal Rosary Crusade with defensive action, then Pope's prophetic words might have not become a reality. Remember the first homily? "Pray for me, that I may not flee for fear of the wolves." Because of the Churchmen's and laymen's constant disobedience towards the Pope and cowardice when he was … More
Like
More
Catholicism101 likes this.