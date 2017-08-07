클릭 수135
New Hong Kong Bishop Surrenders to Chinese Communists
Newly appointed Hong Kong Bishop Michael Yeung downplayed the removals of crosses in Communist China between 2013 and 2016 as “just local issues” that turned out "to be political and complicated" during his first press conference on August 2.
According to ucanews Yeung admitted that he would never stand up against the regime in Beijing.
Picture: Michael Yeung, asianews.it, #newsBkzqwbouxj
