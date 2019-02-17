Clicks98
Who Is Pope? Only God Knows - Texas Bishop
“Only God knows who is really the pope, Benedict or Francis,” the retired Corpus Christi Bishop René Gracida, 95, Texas, wrote on his blog Abyssum.org (February 15).
Personally he “guesses” that Benedict is still pope and Francis an “anti-pope”,
“But that is just my intuition, not my canonical/theological opinion,” he adds.
