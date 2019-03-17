Bishops "Not Obliged" to Report Abuses to Police

“As a bishop I have no obligation to report a pedophile priest, this is the task of those who have the parental responsibility,” retired Palestrina Bishop Domenico Sigalini explained to LaFedeQuotidiana.it (March 15).For Segalini it is clear that a bishop will inform the parents and help them to approach the police, “But if they do not act, it is not my task to do so.”The task of a bishop is another, Segalini points out, “As a bishop I have the task to help the priest to correct his behavior.” And, “As a pastor I must help him to change” and to ensure “that he can no longer harm anybody.”According to Italian law only the legal custodians of a minor are legitimized to report abuses.