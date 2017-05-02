Clicks76
Malteser International: "Even the Pope allows Condoms"
In 2013 high-ranking members of the Order of Malta argued in favor of the distribution of condoms in poor countries. One of them was Birke Herzbruch. Back then she worked as a representative of “Malteser International” in Myanmar. Herzbruch defended the distribution of condoms in an email to her superior Maren Paech on November 14, 2013. The email is leaked, “LifesiteNews.com” cites it.
Herzbruch regarded the distribution of condoms as “mandatory and not negotiable”. She could not believe that their headquarters does not see the gestures “of the new pope who publicly stated that condoms are permissible when it comes to HIV prevention”: “Why should Malteser be more catholic than the Holy Mother Church itself.”
Pope Francis has never publicly stated, that "condoms are permissible".
