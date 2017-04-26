Pope Francis Tries to Influence the Elections

Pope Francis has convened at Casa Santa Marta a representation of 15 members of the (formerly) Sovereign Order of Malta Order.- Fra' Ludwig Hoffmann von Rumerstein, Grand Commander and Lieutenant ad interim;- Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager, Grand Chancellor;- Dominique de La Rochefoucauld-Montbel, Grand Hospitaller;- János Esterházy de Galántha, Receiver of the Common Treasure;- Erich Prinz von Lobkowicz, President of the Association of German Knights;- Marwan Sehnaoui, President of the Association of Lebanese Knights;- Jaime Churruca y Azlor de Aragón, President of the Association of Spanish Knights;- Thierry de Beaumont-Beynac, President of the Association of French Knights;- Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre Del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Grand Prior of Rome;- Fra’ Luigi Naselli di Gela, Grand Prior of Naples and Sicily;- Clemente Riva di Sanseverino, Grand Prior Delegate for eastern Emilia and Romagna;- Fra’ Ian Scott, Grand Prior of England;- Fra’ Emmanuel Rousseau, member of the Sovereign Council;- Jack E. Pohrer, of the American Association;- Mons. Fra’ Giovanni Scarabelli, Professed Conventual Chaplain.Vatican observers agree that the purpose of the meeting is to influence the upcoming elections of the new superior general. At the same time, the former superior general, Matthew Festing was forbidden to participate in the elections. He is not even allowed to be present in Rome during the days of the event.Magister believes that the lections will result in the appointment of a lieutenant ad interim. He would remain in office for a year, during which time the statutes should be changed.