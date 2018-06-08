Did you know? 12 Promises for the Devotion Of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

There are 12 Promises given by Our Lord through St. Margaret Mary Alacoque to those who would honor and foster a devotion to His Most Sacred Heart.I will give them all the graces necessary in their state of life.I will give peace in their families and will unite families that are divided.I will console them in all their troubles.I will be their refuge during life and above all in death.I will bestow the blessings of Heaven on all their enterprises.Sinners shall find in my Heart the source and infinite ocean of mercy.Tepid souls shall become fervent.Fervent souls shall rise quickly to great perfection.I will bless those places wherein the image of My Heart shall be exposed and honored and will imprint My love on the hearts of those who would wear this image on their person. I will also destroy them all disordered movements.10I will give to priests who are animated by a tender devotion to my Divine Heart the gift of touching the most hardened hearts.11Those who promote this devotion shall have their names written in my Heart, never to be effaced.12I promise you in the excessive mercy of my Heart that my all-powerful love will grant to all those who communicate on the First Friday in nine consecutive months, the grace of final penitence: they will not die in my disgrace, nor without receiving their Sacraments. My Divine Heart shall be their safe refuge in this last moment.(The Nine Fridays must be made in honor of His Sacred Heart, meaning, practicing the devotion and having a great love of His Sacred Heart. They must be on the first Friday of the month for nine consecutive months, and Communion must be received.)