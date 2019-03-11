Bishop Schneider: White Men Want to Abolish Celibacy - Not Amazon People

The "shortage of priests" is an "obvious pretext" for abolishing priestly celibacy, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told LifeSiteNews.com (March 7).
Speaking about the upcoming Amazonian Synod he stresses that getting rid of celibacy has been an aim since Luther, “Among the enemies of the Church and sects, the first step is always to abolish celibacy”.
He points out that priestly celibacy is the "last stronghold" to abolish in the Church.
About the locals in Brazil - Schneider has lived for years in this country - he said that they are “very pious people” who “would never think up married clergy.”
Schneider explains that the idea of abolishing celibacy does not originate from indigenous but from white people.
