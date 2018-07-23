Clicks128
Gloria.tv's Low Budget Concept – And Where You Come In
Gloria.tv is an independent source of Catholic news, videos and spirituality connecting Catholics around the globe. Thanks to your support Gloria.tv has also been growing in 2018.
Gloria.tv has chosen to be a low budget initiative which is free of advertisement. All contributors, moderators, technicians and bookkeeper are collaborating pro bono. We’ve seen too many "conservative" projects go wrong once they started depending on money and employees.
In the old days, the Church had always been working low budget, and nevertheless displaying a high level of professionalism.
This does not mean that Gloria.tv has no bills to pay. We do. The biggest invoice in July was 3,000 Euro for one of six data centers where our currently 22 servers are located.
Please, for the sake of God, consider a summer donation via kindful or write us at office@gloria.tv for [European] bank data.
Your support is vital to keep Gloria.tv going. Thank you so much!
P.S. In addition to your financial support, please share Gloria.tv and help us grow.
Picture: © Kreg Steppe, CC BY-SA, #newsTzyuadgtqd
