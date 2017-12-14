Clicks60
Vatican Wants To Unmask Author of “The Dictator Pope”
Pope Francis had been given a list of six names who possibly wrote The Dictator Pope.
The anonymous author told Catholic Herald (December 13) via email that he will eventually be unmasked since the Vatican machine has taken espionage to a new level.
According to him a person in England was misidentified as the author at one point and immediately received threatening telephone calls from Rome.
