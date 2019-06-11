Viganò: "Corrupt Mafia" of Immoral People Is Running Church

Today's Church crisis is due to a “corrupt ‘mafia’” that has taken control of many institutions in the Church and uses it for its proper “immoral goals,” according to Whistle-Blower Archbishop Viganò.
In an Italian afterword to his Washington Post interview he writes that this coalition is bound by the common interest to protect and promote each other.
Viganò stresses that these people would be the only ones who would have the authority to resolve the problems through appropriate judicial procedures, the imposition of discipline and the reaffirmation of sound teaching.
Therefore, this situation "is causing an institutional paralysis that is immensely demoralizing for the faithful.”
Picture: Carlo Maria Viganò, © lifesitenews.com, #newsNjomypfzff
