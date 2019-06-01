Francis Insinuates That Viganò “Was Paid”

Pope Francis has spread the rumor that whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò published his August 2018 statement because he "was paid".
Speaking to Televista (May 28) he again evidently attempted to create confusion.
Referring to the journalists he first spreads gossip, "Some of you have written that this was paid". But then he turns the other way, "I don't know."
First, Viganò did not publish his statement through the rich oligarch media. Further he is from a rich family and in no need of money.
#newsAhgpmeiqjw
Clicks10
- Report
Social networks