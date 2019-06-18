Clicks60
Cardinal Confesses: Benedict XVI Was Promoting His Theological Enemies

Liberal Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi has revealed to Corriere.it (June 16) that Benedict XVI promoted him although he was aware of the fact that they [allegedly] did not share the same theological convictions.

Nevertheless, Benedict appointed Ravasi as the head of the Pontifical Council for Culture and even made him a cardinal.

Ravasi admits that he organized his “Courtyard of the Gentiles”- a discussion club for non-believers – “ in a way that was a little different from what he had thought, yet he allowed me to and supported me.”

