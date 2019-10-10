“Francis Never Said What Scalfari Attributed To Him”

Paolo Ruffini, the Vatican Prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, issued on October 10 (Video below, English translation) a denial of the recent Francis’ interview with Eugenio Scalfari, 95.
Francis told Scalfari that “Jesus is not God.”
Now Ruffini siad: “There has already been a clear denial from the Director of the Press Office, Dr. Bruni. However, I would like to reiterate that the Holy Father never said what Scalfari wrote he said.
Therefore, both the quoted remarks, and the free reconstruction and interpretation by Dr Scalfari of the colloquies - which go back to more than two years ago - cannot be considered a faithful account of what was said by the Pope and what, on the contrary, can be found about Jesus throughout his and the Church's magisterium: true God and true man.”
It is difficult to believe the Vatican, as this is not the first scandal Francis produced while talking to Scalfari and this has not stopped Francis to continue his relation with the anti-Church journalist.
Also the fact that Francis categorically refuses to bow in front of the Blessed Sacrament corroborates Scalfari's statement.
Francis, tell us, what did you say. Did you use different words?
They don't say Scalfari lied or made it up. They call it a "free reconstruction". In other words, "It is not EXACTLY what he said."
This was NOT a surprise revelation by Scalfari. It was an intentional public announcement that if he trusts Scalfari.... which he does evident by the repetition of his graning interviews, was willed by Our Most Merciful and Holy Father and Pope Francis. HE WANTED THIS TO DETRACT FROM THE SYNOD.... we know he is not stupid, just evil.
Is this the Dicastery for Propaganda or damage control or manipulation now. This guy Scalfari is serving a purpose for francis or else he would not keep granting him interviews. francis needs to come out with a book or video that outlines his beliefs, his agenda and his philosophy. He needs to set the record straight and if he does not believe what the Church believes then he needs to be run out …More
Is this the Dicastery for Propaganda or damage control or manipulation now. This guy Scalfari is serving a purpose for francis or else he would not keep granting him interviews. francis needs to come out with a book or video that outlines his beliefs, his agenda and his philosophy. He needs to set the record straight and if he does not believe what the Church believes then he needs to be run out of town. Enough ! Wake up you Catholic sleepers !!!!!