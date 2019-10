“Francis Never Said What Scalfari Attributed To Him”

“There has already been a clear denial from the Director of the Press Office, Dr. Bruni. However, I would like to reiterate that the Holy Father never said what Scalfari wrote he said.



Therefore, both the quoted remarks, and the free reconstruction and interpretation by Dr Scalfari of the colloquies - which go back to more than two years ago - cannot be considered a faithful account of what was said by the Pope and what, on the contrary, can be found about Jesus throughout his and the Church's magisterium: true God and true man.”

Paolo Ruffini, the Vatican Prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, issued on October 10 (Video below, English translation ) a denial of the recent Francis’ interview with Eugenio Scalfari, 95.Francis told Scalfari that “Jesus is not God.”Now Ruffini siad:It is difficult to believe the Vatican, as this is not the first scandal Francis produced while talking to Scalfari and this has not stopped Francis to continue his relation with the anti-Church journalist.Also the fact that Francis categorically refuses to bow in front of the Blessed Sacrament corroborates Scalfari's statement.