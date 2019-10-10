“Francis Never Said What Scalfari Attributed To Him”

Is this the Dicastery for Propaganda or damage control or manipulation now. This guy Scalfari is serving a purpose for francis or else he would not keep granting him interviews. francis needs to come out with a book or video that outlines his beliefs, his agenda and his philosophy. He needs to set the record straight and if he does not believe what the Church believes then he needs to be run out … More

Is this the Dicastery for Propaganda or damage control or manipulation now. This guy Scalfari is serving a purpose for francis or else he would not keep granting him interviews. francis needs to come out with a book or video that outlines his beliefs, his agenda and his philosophy. He needs to set the record straight and if he does not believe what the Church believes then he needs to be run out of town. Enough ! Wake up you Catholic sleepers !!!!!