"Bergoglio Replaces Catholicism with a Secular Humanism"
"Bergoglio replaces Catholicism with a secular humanism", the philosopher Marcello Pera, a former president of the Italian Senate and personal friend of the former Benedict XVI, told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (September 15): "Such a step could lead into a schism", he added.
According to Pera, Francis intends to treat the Viganó revelations like the Dubia and not answer them. Pera calls this "a delaying tactic that, instead of bringing serenity and clarity, helps to generate disconcert and confusion."
Pera comments, "I have the feeling that the Pope is confident in that wing of the [oligarch] press that is always on his side. He knew that he would be defended a priori by some important [anti-Catholic] newspapers."
Picture: Marcello Pera, © senato.it, CC BY-SA, #newsEvgjonnbqv
