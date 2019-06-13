Vatican Closes Another Nunnery in USA

The Carmelite nuns in Valley Center will move out of Wichita Diocese, USA, within this year, the diocese announced on May 13.
The nuns told Bishop Carl Kemme in January that the move was "necessitated by requirements the Vatican has made regarding women contemplatives” like a "minimum number of professions", "proper facilities, and a "specific number of vocations."
These requirements are contained in Francis’ controversial Cor Orans.
The Carmel was erected only 18 years ago. The nuns would have preferred not to leave but are forced to merge with the Carmel in Brooklyn, New York.
Their monastery will be abandoned.
