Catholic University Should Apologize for Printing Same-Sex Couple Kissing

Rivier Today

1. To restore respect for God.

2. To restore trust and affirm moral values.

3. To stop confusing students.

Sister Paula Marie Buley, IHM

Rivier University, a Catholic institution in New Hampshire founded by the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, published a "wedding" photo of two women kissing in the pages of its magazine,Urge the university to apologize for the following reasons:God's marriage is only between one man and one woman. Homosexual unions are unnatural and 100% sterile and deprive children of their biological mothers or fathers.Morality is the keystone of the family and society. If our Catholic universities no longer teach the truth -- in word and deed -- where will the next generation go to learn the truth?By publishing a photo of two women kissing on the wedding page of its magazine, Rivier University legitimizes sin, undermines Holy Matrimony, and causes scandal and confusion.To justify the homosexual "wedding" photo, Rivier told LifeSiteNews "... Rivier is a diverse community composed of individuals of many different faith traditions and beliefs. The University does not filter wedding photos submitted for publication."Contact information (please be polite yet firm):President, Rivier University420 South Main St.Nashua, NH 03060Phone: 603-897-8202Email: pbuley@rivier.edu