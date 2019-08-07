Altar Trays: New Fashion For The New Restaurant Rite

There is a new trend in the New Rite Church to use trays at the altar, PrayTellBlog.com reports.
Trays were used at the dedication of Christ/Crystal Cathedral in Orange, California on July 17.
Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, London, had a tray at the altar during a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France.
The trays are used to transport chalices in the context of concelebrations with many priests or for Communion under both species.
They also serve to further promote a banalization and ridiculing of the liturgy.
