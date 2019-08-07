Altar Trays: New Fashion For The New Restaurant Rite

There is a new trend in the New Rite Church to use trays at the altar, PrayTellBlog.com reports.Trays were used at the dedication of Christ/Crystal Cathedral in Orange, California on July 17.Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, London, had a tray at the altar during a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France.The trays are used to transport chalices in the context of concelebrations with many priests or for Communion under both species.They also serve to further promote a banalization and ridiculing of the liturgy.