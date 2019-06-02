Italy's Family Minister Supports Holy Procession Against "Gay Pride" Evil

Italy’s courageous Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana has supported the Juni 1 procession of reparation In Modena, Italy, that countered a march of homosexualists.
Fontana told Radio Spada (video below) that he “absolutely agrees” with the procession and is “happy” that it takes place.
He underlined that it is necessary to uphold Christian values because they are the foundation of history, identity and tradition.
Picture: Lorenzo Fontana © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsYqlibcxjtw
Clicks45
- Report
Social networks