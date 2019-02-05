Clicks140
Francis Says His Inter-religious Heresies Come "From Second Vatican Council”
During his flight from the United Arab Emirates to Rome (February 5) Pope Francis defended his Abu Dhabi statement on “Human Fraternity” in which he claimed that all religions are "willed by God".
Francis said that his theories are in “the line of inter-religious dialogue pursued by the Second Vatican Council”, adding that the document was made “in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council”.
Francis went on, “It is not a step back. It is a step ahead that comes from fifty years ago.” He insisted that the text does not “distance itself even a millimeter from the Second Vatican Council”.
This marks the first time that a pope has de facto admitted that the Second Vatican Council contains heresies.
Francis added that he consulted with several "theologians" before he decided to sign the [heretical] Abu Dhabi text, naming among them the theologian of the Pontifical Household, British-Polish Dominican Father Wojciech Giertych who was appointed by Benedict XVI.
