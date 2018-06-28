Clicks58
Western Promoted Mass-Immigration Deprives Africa of Its Future
Unlike the leftwing European bishops and Pope Francis, the African Church warns of mass-emigration because it deprives the continent of its future.
Accordingly Africa born Curia Cardinal Peter Turkson, confronted by the diocesan newspaper of Albenga, Italy (June 24) with the question “how to promote the culture of solidarity toward the [illegal im]migrants”, did not answer as expected,
“We should not limit ourselves to hospitality but should promote interventions in the countries of origin”, he said.
Turkson applied the parable of the Good Samaritan to those who help prospective immigrants to stay in their countries pointing out that emigration from African is connected to Western arms trafficking which promotes wars and emigration.
Already in July 2017 Turkson said that it was high time to “close the tap” of African immigration into Europe.
