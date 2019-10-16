Forbidden Amazon Liturgy Again on the Table

A “Mass for the Earth without evil” invented in 1979 by the Spanish born Brazilian Bishop Pedro Casaldáliga, 91, is again on the table, writes José Antonio Ureta on AldoMariaValli.it (October 12).Casaldáliga calls himself a hammer-and-sickle bishop. His liturgy was forbidden by Rome with the argument that Mass is a memorial of Christ not of something else.The phrase “Earth without evil” is also used in the Synod’s Instrumentum Laboris.Ureta shows that it was invented by Curt Unckel (+1945), a German mechanic, who emigrated to Brasil, started living among the natives, and called himself Nimuendajú.As “Liberation Theology” is morphing into a “Native Theology” the Marxist “laborours’ paradies” is now reinvented as “Earth without evil.”The goal is to replace the Church with a secular messianism in order to help “the poor.”As a result, Latin America’s poor are leaving a secularized “Catholic Church” in masses in order to join evangelical Protestant sects, Ureta explains.