Poor Francis Is Running Out of Money


Francis’ Vatican ran in 2018 a record deficit: 70 million on a budget of 300 million euro.

The reasons: Francis messed up the Vatican’s financial reform, and donations are drying up because Catholic donors refuse to pay for his anti-Catholic adventures.

A populist Francis wants to hire “more laypeople” but this comes with a price: The salaries of some "laypeople" reach 15,000 euros a month. The Vatican has about 5,000 employees.

To save a little money, Sunday overtime of two Vatican lift operators was cut, and Francis got stuck in the elevator without anybody to rescue him.

A cardinal criticized Francis’ [populist] decision to prohibit the sale of cigarettes which deprived the Vatican of a safe source of income. Only: “Cigars are still sold because someone high up is interested in them," he told IlGiornale.it (September 20).

On September 20, the Vatican’s liberal bankrups held an emergency meeting.

