Transvestites Are Wrong - Man Is not a Disembodied Mind

U.S. Military Archbishop Timothy Broglio, commenting on President Trump’s decision to disqualify transvestites from military service, said that Trump's announcement failed to address the essence of the issue: "Gender ideology undermines basic Christian anthropology by defining the person as a disembodied mind and the body as a mere instrument."And, "Sexual orientation and gender identity issues reflect a rapidly increasing and incorrect societal attitude that individual behaviors in life should pursue immediate and personal choices rather than eternal truth."