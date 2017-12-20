Pope Francis Helped Legalising Euthanasia In Italy

La Repubblica

Italy has legalised euthanasia on December 14. According to the new law Italians can write “living wills” and refuse medical treatment including hydration and nutrition. Hospitals and doctors will be forced to collaborate.In November, Pope Francis said to the Pontifical Academy for Life, that people may refuse life-prolonging medical treatment without excluding hydration and nutrition. According toFrancis’ speech was necessary “to overthrow the last resistance of some Catholics and to convince at least a group of them to give their consent” to the law.The Italian Bishops conference did not speak out against the law.