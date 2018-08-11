Clicks229
Bishop McElroy Was Informed in 2016 about Cardinal McCarrick
Former priest Richard Sipe, 85, died on August 8 at his California home. He was a psychotherapist and author of several books about clerical homosexual abuse.
In August 2016 Sipe delivered a letter with results of his research to pro-gay Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, California, whom he had met before in the bishop's office.
The letter to McElroy is published on Sipe’s webpage awrsipe.com.
Sipe informed McElroy that “Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been reported by numerous seminarians and priests of sexual advances and activity.” The indication had no consequences.
In Chile, Pope Francis forced bishops into retirement who where in a similar position regarding the homosexual abuser Father Fernando Karadima.
Sipe further writes in his letter that it is credibly established that thirty percent of the bishops hare homosexuals. Most of them were named by John Paul II and Benedict XVI.
Picture: Robert McElroy, #newsYtafrvamcy
