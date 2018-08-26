[Very Explosive] Testimony by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former Nuncio to the United States

I had always believed and hoped that the hierarchy of the Church could find within itself the spiritual resources and strength to tell the whole truth, to amend and to renew itself. That is why, even though I had repeatedly been asked to do so, I always avoided making statements to the media, even when it would have been my right to do so, in order to defend myself against the calumnies published about me, even by high-ranking prelates of the Roman Curia.

ipsius Romani Pontificis dumtaxat ius est iudicandi”

My memo of December 6, 2006 was kept by my superiors, and was never returned to me with any actual decision by the superiors on this matter

Statement for Pope Benedict XVI about the pattern of sexual abuse crisis in the United States

“I approach Your Holiness with due reverence, but with the same intensity that motivated Peter Damian to lay out before your predecessor, Pope Leo IX, a description of the condition of the clergy during his time. The problems he spoke of are similar and as great now in the United States as they were then in Rome. If Your Holiness requests, I will personally submit to you documentation of that about which I have spoken.”

This second memo of mine was also never returned to the Personnel Office, and I was greatly dismayed at my superiors for the inconceivable absence of any measure against the Cardinal, and for the continuing lack of any communication with me since my first memo in December 2006.

Pope Benedict had imposed on Cardinal McCarrick sanctions similar to those now imposed on him by Pope Francis: the Cardinal was to leave the seminary where he was living, he was forbidden to celebrate [Mass] in public, to participate in public meetings, to give lectures, to travel, with the obligation of dedicating himself to a life of prayer and penance.

what is certain is that Pope Benedict imposed the above canonical sanctions on McCarrick and that they were communicated to him by the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Pietro Sambi.

Chargé d'Affaires a.i.

“the Nuncio’s voice could be heard all the way out in the corridor.”

Cardinal Angelo Sodano

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Washington Times

Ça va sans dire

Cardinal William Levada

Cardinals Marc Ouellet

Lorenzo Baldisseri

Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari

Cardinals Leonardo Sandri, Fernando Filoni and Angelo Becciu

Cardinals Giovanni Lajolo and Dominique Mamberti

Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia

Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons

Cardinals Edwin Frederick O’Brien

Renato Raffaele Martino

Domus Sanctae Marthae

Cardinal Donald Wuerl

Georgetown University

Bishop Paul Bootkoski

Archbishop John Myers

Cardinal Kevin Farrell

Cardinal Sean O’Malley

Domus Sanctae Marthae

“The Pope received me yesterday, tomorrow I am going to China.”

National Catholic Reporter

“The Bishops in the United States must not be ideologized! They must be shepherds!”

“so he could go over his Portuguese before going to Rio for World Youth Day.”

“Those of you who are still in Rome next Sunday are invited to concelebrate with me at the

Domus Sanctae Marthae

.”

“The Pope told me to ask if you are free now!”

“We have 40 minutes before the Angelus.”

“ Yes, the Bishops in the United States must not be ideologized, they must not be right-wing like the Archbishop of Philadelphia ,

they must be shepherds; and they must not be left-wing

and when I say left-wing I mean homosexual.”

“What is Cardinal McCarrick like?”

“Holy Father, I don’t know if you know Cardinal McCarrick, but if you ask the Congregation for Bishops there is a dossier this thick about him. He corrupted generations of seminarians and priests and Pope Benedict ordered him to withdraw to a life of prayer and penance.”

“What is Cardinal McCarrick like?”

“the Bishops in the United States must not be ideologized, they must not be right-wing, they must be shepherds….”

“not like the Archbishop of Philadelphia”

“What is Cardinal Wuerl like, is he good or bad?”

“Holy Father, I will not tell you if he is good or bad, but I will tell you two facts.”

Georgetown University

Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga

kingmaker

Ilson de Jesus Montanari

Blase Cupich to Chicago

Joseph W. Tobin to Newark

McCarrick, Maradiaga and Wuerl

Cupich

America Magazine

Committee on Protection of Children and Young People

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Centre for Child Protection

La Stampa

“in most cases it is a question of homosexual abuse.”

“Reserve the See of San Diego for McElroy.”

Father Robert Drinan, S.J

Father Vincent O’Keefe, S.J.

The Land O’Lakes Statement

Father James Martin, S.J.

Cupich, Tobin, Farrell and McElroy

Pope Francis has repeatedly asked for total transparency in the Church and for bishops and faithful to act with

parrhesia

. The faithful throughout the world also demand this of him in an exemplary manner. He must honestly state when he first learned about the crimes committed by McCarrick, who abused his authority with seminarians and priests.



In any case, the Pope learned about it from me on June 23, 2013 and continued to cover for him. He did not take into account the sanctions that Pope Benedict had imposed on him and made him his trusted counselor along with Maradiaga.

Maradiaga’s

L’Espresso

Avvenire

“It was my auxiliary bishop Pineda who asked for the visitation, so as to ‘clear’ his name after being subjected to much slander.”

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra

Maradiaga

Now in the United States a chorus of voices is rising especially from the lay faithful, and has recently been joined by several bishops and priests, asking that all those who, by their silence, covered up McCarrick’s criminal behavior, or who used him to advance their career or promote their intentions, ambitions and power in the Church, should resign.

The homosexual networks present in the Church must be eradicated

The problem of clergy abuse,

cannot be resolved simply by the resignation of some bishops, and even less so by bureaucratic directives. The deeper problem lies in homosexual networks within the clergy which must be eradicated.

I implore everyone, especially Bishops, to speak up in order to defeat this conspiracy of silence that is so widespread, and to report the cases of abuse they know about to the media and civil authorities.

Do not be afraid! Do not be afraid!

immaculata ex maculatis,”

“Everyone is guilty for the good he could have done and did not do ... If we do not oppose evil, we tacitly feed it. We need to intervene where evil is spreading; for evil spreads where daring Christians who oppose evil with good are lacking.”

Pope Francis must be the first to set a good example for cardinals and bishops who covered up McCarrick’s abuses and resign along with all of them.

let us not lose hope!

Let us all pray for the Church and for the Pope, let us remember how many times he has asked us to pray for him!

“I believe in one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church!”



Christ will never abandon His Church! He generated her in His Blood and continually revives her with His Spirit!



Mary, Mother of the Church, pray for us!



Mary, Virgin and Queen, Mother of the King of glory, pray for us!

Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary



Official translation by Diane Montagna