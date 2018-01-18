Clicks671
“Catholic Doctrine is Not Subject to Paradigm Shifts”
Cardinal Piero Parolin's claim that Amoris Laetitia has resulted from a “new paradigm” was sharply criticised by Father Gerald Murray, a canon lawyer and New York priest.
Talking to EWTN (January 11) Murray explained that "paradigm" is a political category while “Catholic Doctrine is not subject to paradigm shifts" but is "a treasure given by Christ and entrusted to the Church to be promoted, defended, explained.”
Murray suspects that Parolin means that we should forget a part of John Paul II's teaching.
Picture: Piero Parolin, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsOuazatzljj
