“Catholic Doctrine is Not Subject to Paradigm Shifts”

Cardinal Piero Parolin's claim that Amoris Laetitia has resulted from a “new paradigm” was sharply criticised by Father Gerald Murray, a canon lawyer and New York priest.

Talking to EWTN (January 11) Murray explained that "paradigm" is a political category while “Catholic Doctrine is not subject to paradigm shifts" but is "a treasure given by Christ and entrusted to the Church to be promoted, defended, explained.”

Murray suspects that Parolin means that we should forget a part of John Paul II's teaching.

DefendTruth
Conscience will override everything. If you feel good about yourself, all is OK, you can receive Holy Communion, etc.
Tesa
We'll end up in a position where the doctrines are there in an advisory capacity only. Follow their wisdom if you will, but nothing is actually binding.
