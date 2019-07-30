"Priests, Bishops Are Perceived as Trade Unionists or Politicians, not as Pastors"

"Priests and bishops are perceived as trade unionists or politicians, not as pastors," Father Nicola Bux, an Italian liturgist and friend of Benedict XVI, told LaFedeQuotdiana.it (July 26).Bux stresses that Christ responds sternly to those who wanted to give him the role of mediator or judge in a pecuniary dispute (Mt 22,18).The politicization of the clergy is aggravated by the fact that Pope Francis is an adherent of Liberation Theology, Bux explains,“Thus, it is thought that the Church is more of a social subject than the Mystical and Spiritual Body, and this confusion assimilates the Church to an NGO.”He explains that politicians are in charge to take care of the needs of the people and that the Church can do this “only in a subsidiary and charitable way” because “the priority of priests and bishops, is the salvation of souls.”