“What Cardinal Burke Said is Stupid but he is Not Our Enemy”
“What Cardinal Burke Said is Stupid but he is Not Our Enemy.” This is what Bishop Bernard Fellay, the superior general of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (FSSPX), said on October 8 commenting on Cardinal Burke’s declaration that the FSSPX was in schism and could not administer the sacraments licitly.
Speaking in Buenos Aires for the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the FSSPX in Argentina, Fellay explained that Burke is in legal matters a “positivist” who strictly follows the letter of the law. He called it paradoxical that shortly after, the Cardinal wrote to Fellay asking him to help a priest friend of his who wants to establish a religious institute, “Can anybody explain this?”
Picture: Bernard Fellay, © KUW, Wikipedia CC BY-SA, #newsBgaohtjmbi
