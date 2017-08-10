Pro-Death Jesuit Attacks Pro-Life Cardinal

El Mercurio

#newsCiksaiffrr Picture: Jorge Medina, © Biblioteca Congreso Nacional de Chile , CC BY

Cardinal Jorge Medina, 90, a former prefect of the Congregation for Worship who spends his retirement in Chile, wrote a letter to the editor of the Chilean newspaperagainst introducing abortion into the country. He also called not to vote for the Christian Democrate Carolina Goic because she is pro-death, "Those who become complicit in such an atrocity should not receive the vote of any Christian."Talking to a radio station Jesuit Father Felipe Berríos reviled Medina calling his letter against murdering unborn children "aggressive", "a typical pastoral of terror" and "a letter without soul that does not see the soul of the persons".Berríos is a leftwing activist who is protected by the powerful commercial media for whom he also writes.