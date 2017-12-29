Socialist Italian Government Supports Diocesan Newspapers

Pope Francis has thanked the “Fondo per l’Editoria” (Publishing Fund) of the Socialist Italian government for saving at least 70 of the 190 diocesan newspapers in Italy. The fund will start financing Italian newspapers in 2019.The diocesan newspapers are in a crisis also because they have abandoned Catholic reporting for leftwing propaganda. Many have already closed down, at least ten more will close down by the end of December.Officially the governamental fund aims at guaranteeing “the pluralism of information in Italy.” In reality, only newspapers aligned with the regime are assisted.