Martyr Cardinal Pell Has Left the Court House

At 10.30 local time a police van with Martyr Cardinal George Pell left the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia.

The Cardinal will now be transferred to the Ararat jail that was specially designed for sexual offenders, although Cardinal Pell has never touched a child with sexual intentions.This will bring the Vatican in a difficult situation. They will have to run their separate trial and to acquit the innocent Cardinal which may cause a diplomatic row between Australia and Holy See.