Holy See "Suspends" U.S. Cardinal – Homosexual Abuse

Pope Franics has instructed retired Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick (87) to “no longer exercise publicly his priestly ministry”.According to press releases (June 20), McCarrick is accused of “sexual abuse of a teenager” almost fifty years ago. McCarrick was at that time a priest in New York Archdiocese. Details of the case are not known.The “review board” of New York Archdiocese investigated the accusations and called them “credible and substantiated”.Cardinal McCarrick is maintaining his innocence, “I have absolutely no recollection of this reported abuse, and believe in my innocence.”McCarrick is “sad” that the allegation were found credible but accepted the decision of the Holy See.When McCarrick was archbishop of Newark (1986-2000) there were rumours in Rome that McCarrick was receiving young male adults in the private rooms of a weekend-house.McCarrick, sometimes called "smiling Ted" was one of the many liberals, John Paul II promoted.