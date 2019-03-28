“I Don’t Oppose Francis” - Cardinal Zen

Cardinal Joseph Zen, a sharp critic of the Vatican's China agreement, denies being disobedient toward Pope Francis.
Zen clarifies on his blog (March 22) that Catholics should not think that a pope is wrong although he could be. He stresses that Francis apologized for having made a “big mistake” in Chile.
Zen believes that he should "humbly" tell Francis his opinion in case he things the latter is wrong because it is the special task of cardinals to advise the pope. Zen says that Francis was “very kind” to him on many occasions.
Nevertheless he regrets Francis' approach on China, “I don’t understand his reasons, but I will not criticize him”. Zen adds that he does “not oppose the pope”.
Picture: Joseph Zen, © Etan Liam, CC BY-ND, #newsRxedwssnei
