Italian Mayor Buys 385 Crucifixes for City Schools

Alan Fabbri, the mayor of Ferrara, Italy, who belongs to Matteo Salvini’s Lega, has ordered 385 crucifixes for the beginning of the school year.
The total cost for a 'basic model' with wooden cross and silver metal alloy body was 1,703 euros.
Fabbri who is not practicing the Faith, told a local newspaper, “We believe that the crucifix is not only a religious symbol, but also a symbol of historical and cultural identity, of peace and love, open to all and linked to our Christian roots and to the respect for traditions."
Since 1945 until Fabbri's election in June 2019, Ferrara was a stronghold of Communism. Now, the city's last Communists and Church-haters are bunked together in the archbishop's house.
Picture: Alan Fabbri
