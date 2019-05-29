This Is What Viganò Writes – But Francis “Can’t Remember”

The Pope took me to the first floor in his apartment and said: “We have 40 minutes before the Angelus.”



I began the conversation, asking the Pope what he intended to say to me with the words he had addressed to me when I greeted him the previous Friday.



And the Pope, in a very different, friendly, almost affectionate tone, said to me: “Yes, the Bishops in the United States must not be ideologized, they must not be right-wing like the Archbishop of Philadelphia, (the Pope did not give me the name of the Archbishop) they must be shepherds; and they must not be left-wing — and he added, raising both arms — and when I say left-wing I mean homosexual.”



Of course, the logic of the correlation between being left-wing and being homosexual escaped me, but I added nothing else.



Immediately after, the Pope asked me in a deceitful way: “What is Cardinal McCarrick like?” I answered him with complete frankness and, if you want, with great naiveté: “Holy Father, I don’t know if you know Cardinal McCarrick, but if you ask the Congregation for Bishops there is a dossier this thick about him. He corrupted generations of seminarians and priests and Pope Benedict ordered him to withdraw to a life of prayer and penance.”



The Pope did not make the slightest comment about those very grave words of mine and did not show any expression of surprise on his face, as if he had already known the matter for some time, and he immediately changed the subject. But then, what was the Pope’s purpose in asking me that question: “What is Cardinal McCarrick like?” He clearly wanted to find out if I was an ally of McCarrick or not.

Pope Francis has denied any remembrance of what Archbishop Viganò told him at his request during a private audience on Sunday June 23, 2013. This is what Viganò, who at the time was the Apostolic Nuncio in the United States, writes about the audience:But now Pope Francis "cannot remember".