“Sedition Charges” Against Four Bishops and Three Priests

The Filipino police have accused more than forty people, opponents of Madman President Duterte, of inciting sedition, cyber libel and obstruction of justice.According to AsiaNews.it (July 23), the four bishops are Honesto Ongtioco of Cubao, Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, Teodoro Bacani of Novaliches, and Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan.The priests are Fathers Flaviano Villanueva, Albert Alejo and Robert Reyes.Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the Catholic Bishops, called the accusations “beyond belief.”