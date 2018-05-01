Bishop Welcomes Appointment Of Lapsed Priest As Lutheran Minister

Vatican News

The lapsed Franciscan Georg Reider, 62, was installed as a Lutheran minister in a Lutheran temple in Rome on April 28.Reider was a Franciscan for 33 years and until 2001 even the Provincial superior of the Franciscans in South Tyrol, Italy.In March 2011 he lapsed from his order, the priesthood and the Church to follow a woman, a German nurse who had studied Lutheran theology.According to(April 29) Bishop Ivo Muser of Bolzano-Brixen, Reider's diocese of origin, sent a welcome message which Father Mario Gretter who is in charge of ecumenism in Musner's diocese, read during the Lutheran ceremony.