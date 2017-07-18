Four Priests Involved in A Mountain Accident

Four alpinists, all of them priests from Slovakia aged between 35 and 50, have been involved in a mountain accident on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc on July 18 according to media reports. They were salvaged by the Italian mountain rescue. Two of them are in serious conditions. It is likely that during their ascent an anchor yielded and they fell down at least 50 meters and landed on a snowfield. The accident happened around 1.30 a.m. The mountain rescue reached the victims in the morning.