New Superiors General
The Priestly Fraternity of St Peter (FSSP) elected on July 9 Polish born Father Andrzej Komorowski as their new superior during their ongoing General Chapter in Denton, Nebraska. Komorowski was an Assistant of the Superior General in Fribourg, Switzerland, and also fulfilled the duties of General Bursar.
On July 3 the Society of Saint Pius X has begun a priestly retreat leading up to the General Chapter in Ecône, Switzerland, which will start on July 11. This year the Superior General is up for election.
Father John Zuhlsdorf writes on his blog that the Canons Regular of St. John Cantius in Chicago will also have to choose a Superior “or have that Superior chosen for them”.
Their present superior, Father Frank Philips, was ousted by radical-liberal Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.
Picture: Andrzej Komorowski, © fssp.com, #newsVzbrrrugcy
