Thousands in Lebanon join in Eucharistic procession, Marian consecration

HARISSA, Lebanon, June 11, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — As Christians around the world celebrated Pentecost Sunday, the Christian minority of Lebanon — once ravaged by civil war (from 1975–1990) and persecution — united in public prayers of solemn reparation, consecration and national Eucharistic procession.
LifeSite connected with Dominic Chickhani, one of the lead organizers of this historic event, for an exclusive look into the “Triumph of Lebanon under the mantle of Our Lady.” Chickhani, who is the lead anchor on Nourasat Telelumiere (the main Middle Eastern Catholic land and satellite TV program), is also the lead for media and communications for the “Consecration of Lebanon to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Patriarchal Committee.” Chickhani is an author of various Catholic Apologetics media, a speaker on Mariology, and a media influencer.
LSN: What took place today, and why on this date?
D.C.: June 9, 2019 marked the seventh Consecration of Lebanon (sixth consecutive renewal) to Mary’s Immaculate Heart. We have consecrated our country to her and under her protection since 2013. The consecration included a Solemn Mass, taking place in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lebanon, as has been the tradition each year. This year, however, we included a key feature — one that we pray will be repeated throughout the world October 13, 2019 by member nations of the Holy League (HolyLeagueofNations.com) — a national Eucharistic procession which embedded solemn acts of repentance and reparation throughout the way.
The title and theme of this historic national event was “Country March for Repentance and Salvation.”
