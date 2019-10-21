Clicks131
Who Is Missing at Francis’ Pachamama Synod? The Cross of Christ

The author of Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (October 21) noticed that the Christ's Cross doesn’t appear anywhere at the Amazon Synod,

“I believe that the missionaries who evangelized the Amazon will have carried in their canoes the cross.” However, the new Amazonian Christians who visit the Vatican do not carry the cross, “They carry an idol.”

Francis participates in this game, "In his presence, a few metres from the tomb of the Prince of the Apostles, pagan idols, that is to say, the very demons, have once again been worshipped."

St Jean de Brebeuf and companions, who gave up their lives to bring the Gospel to Native Americans, asking them to leave their pagan ways to embrace Christ.
