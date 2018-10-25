Francis Hides Modernist Tyranny Behind Fig Leave of "Synodality"

Edward Pentin published on Twitter (October 25) information about a draft of the Youth Synod’s final document containing. The 173 paragraphs were handed out confidentially on Monday and will be voted on next Saturday.According to Pentin, the draft’s third part is dominated by the mantra “synodality” although this is not connected to the Synod’s theme and discussions. Further "synodality" is not the style of Pope Francis' absolutistic Church government which uses "synodality" only as a pretext.Nevertheless, Pentin’s sources claim that Francis plans to impose "synodality" as a "new model of the Church (i.e. permanent revolution)”.The draft contains headings like “Synodality - Missionary Synodality in the Church” or “Synodality in Our Daily Relationships”.